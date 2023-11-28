Bangladeshi man found dead near India border

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) yesterday recovered the body of a Bangladeshi man near the India border in Jhenaidah.

The victim Rakibul Islam, 35, from Jadabpur village in Moheshpur upazila, was a mason by profession.

His body was found abandoned on the bank of Ichamati river in the upazila's Chapatala village, where he lived with his uncle, said locals.

Rakib trespassed into Indian territory with others on Sunday morning and did not return home that night, they added.

The next morning, villagers spotted his body and informed the BGB.

Hafizur Rahman, a local UP member from Chapatla village, said, "Rakib sometimes helped cattle rustlers bring in cows from across the border. We think that he was caught by the BSF on Sunday. His body bore bullet wounds."

BGB 58 Commanding Officer Lt Col Masud Parvez said the victim's body, found inside Bangladesh territory, bore bullet wounds.

"However, the BGB has not heard any sound of gunshots near the border in the last few days. At this moment, we are uncertain as to why he crossed the border illegally. Police are investigating the matter," he added.