Bangladeshi killed in BSF firing

A Bangladeshi man was shot dead by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along the Jamtala border in Cumilla's Burichang upazila yesterday morning.

The deceased is Md Anwar Hossain, 50, of Mirpur village in the upazila.

Abul Hasnat Khandaker, officer-in-charge of Burichang Police Station, told The Daily Star that BSF troops opened fire on Anwar around 8:00am.

His body is still inside the Indian territory and it will be handed over to his family members once BSF returns it, he added.

According to local sources, Anwar trespassed into Indian territory to smuggle sugar into Bangladesh.

Killings along the Bangladesh-India border have risen over the last three years despite repeated state-level commitments to bring such killings down to zero.