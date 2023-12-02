Bangladeshi Journo’s Abduction: Malaysian cop among 4 charged

A Malaysian court has charged four people, including a Malaysian police official, over the abduction and torture of a Bangladeshi journalist last month.

The four were charged on November 22 at the Kuala Selangor magistrates' court, Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported yesterday, quoting Hussein Omar Khan, chief of police of the Malaysian state of Selangor.

The Bangladeshi journalist, asking not to be named for fear of repercussions, told The Daily Star on Thursday that he was detained by three plainclothes officers from his house in Putrajaya around midnight on November 7. He was then handed over to "Indian and Bangladeshi" men in Selangor, and was released three days later.

He said he was targeted for his investigative work in exposing a foreign workers' syndicate operated by his countrymen in Malaysia.

FMT quoted the Selangor police chief as saying yesterday, "The police have made a total of eight arrests in this case, and out of these, four have been charged."

The charges were framed under Section 384 of the Malaysian Penal Code for extortion, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years' jail or a fine or whipping, or a combination, upon conviction.

Bernama, the national news agency of Malaysia, on Thursday quoted the country's police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid saying that three other police officers from the Special Branch, an intelligence agency attached to the Royal Malaysia Police, were involved in the incident.

The Bangladeshi journalist recounted his ordeal while speaking to The Daily Star on Thursday.

"Two of the cops were in the car, while one came to my house. He said that a police report has been filed against me and that I would need to go with him," said the journalist.

He was driven around for about one and a half hours and taken to a forested area in Shah Alam, the capital of the state of Selangor.

"There was a house in the woods. I was handed over to a group of Indian and Bangladeshi men. There were two Bangladeshis there," he said, adding that the gang were related to the labour trafficking syndicate that operates between Bangladesh and Malaysia.

The journalist said he was caned, beaten, and his arm was slashed with a knife. He was held there for three days.

"They demanded ransom. I got in touch with my nephew and asked him to transfer 50,000 ringgits to the captors. They alerted the police," he described.

The police supposedly conducted a raid in the area, and the captors, upon getting wind of the raid, fled the house along with him, the journalist said. He was dropped off in front of a bank in the area.

"I went to the nearest police station and filed a report," he said.

According to a separate report by FMT, the journalist said he was still recovering from injuries to his head and body, which he had sustained during his ordeal. He said his abductors assaulted him every hour.

He said his abductors were upset that he had asked "tough questions" to several Bangladeshi labour agents on a live TV programme.

"I had evidence of their wrongdoing. I suspect they sent people to attack me," he said.

Sufi Abdullahil Maruf, first secretary of the press wing at Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, confirmed the matter.

However, he said the victim has not reported to the embassy, nor has the Malaysian police shared with them the names and details of the cops and the captors.

"There is an investigation going on, and the Malaysian police will take departmental action," he said on Thursday.