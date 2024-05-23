Bangladeshi, Indian cops to find out motive together: Home boss

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan today said police in both Bangladesh and India are working together to find out the motive behind the killing of Jhenaidah-4 Awami League lawmaker Anwarul Azim Anar in Kolkata.

He also said that, if needed, a team of Bangladesh police will go to India to investigate the murder.

"Our detectives may go anywhere for information. The murder took place in India. A case was also filed here by his daughter. We will also work on it," he said while speaking to journalists at his secretariat office.

"Police of the both countries will work together to find out the motive behind the murder," he said.

Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun and DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman were present there.

"So far, we came to know that some Bangladeshis are involved in the murder. If any Indian nationals are involved, the investigators of the country will find it out," he said.

"A member of the parliament was killed. Our government is looking into it seriously," he added.

Asked whether illegal gold trade was behind killing, the minister said "we will say about it when we will get concrete information. We so not have such information yet."

Meanwhile, a team of Indian police is set to arrive in Dhaka today to investigate the killing.

Azim, who went missing in Kolkata last week, has been murdered by what the government says are some Bangladeshi men.

However, Indian police were yet to find the body.

In Dhaka, police arrested three suspects, and West Bengal police detained a taxi driver, who is an Indian national.

Multiple sources in Bangladesh intelligence and law enforcement said Azim and a Bangladeshi-US citizen named Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman, locally known as Shaheen, were probably running an illegal gold business in Kolkata.

Indian police say Shaheen is a key suspect in the murder.