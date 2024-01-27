Bangladeshi gunned down in South Africa

A Bangladeshi man was gunned down by criminals in South Africa's Johannesburg this morning.

The deceased was identified as Nurul Huda Liton, 34, from Jagotpur village in Feni's Daganbhuiyan upazila.

The victim's younger brother, Nurul Alam Mithun, who also lives in South Africa, informed his family members about the matter over the phone.

Their cousin, Monir Hossain, then spoke to journalists, reports a correspondent from Feni.

Monir said Liton went to South Africa for work around 12 years ago. Later, he took Mithun.

Liton has two shops in the Hillbrow area of Johannesburg. Liton used to manage one of the shops, while Mithun looked after the other.

In the last few days, Liton had arguments with another Bangladeshi in Johannesburg over a business issue.

"When Liton was alone near his shop at around 9:00am [Bangladesh time], some criminals shot him and fled the scene," said Monir, quoting Mithun.

Later, pedestrians took him to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Liton was scheduled to come to Bangladesh on February 15.

Contacted, Daganbhuiyan Sadar Union Parishad Chairman Belayet Hossain said Liton's father is a retired government employee.

"The family has been overcome with shock and grief. Preparations are being taken to bring Liton's body back to Bangladesh."