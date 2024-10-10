Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Thu Oct 10, 2024 02:53 PM
Last update on: Thu Oct 10, 2024 07:40 PM

Bangladeshi fisherman killed in firing by Myanmar Navy near St Martin's

St Martin's Island

A fisherman was killed and two others injured when Myanmar Navy opened fire on Bangladeshi fishing boats in the Bay of Bengal near St Martin's Island yesterday, a local official said today.

Myanmar Navy also detained at least 40 fishermen and handed them over to the Bangladesh Coast Guard (BGB) later, said Adnan Chowdhury, upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Teknaf upazila in Cox's Bazar.

The fishermen are being brought to Teknaf by the coast guard, he added this afternoon.

Details about the incident will be known once they reach Teknaf, he said.

On Monday, five fishermen were abducted by the Myanmar rebel group Arakan Army when they were fishing in Naf river. They were brought back by BGB yesterday.

The bordering areas with Myanmar have become chaotic due to the fierce fighting between the Myanmar government troops and the Arakan Army in the Rakhine State for the last eight months. Meanwhile, the Arakan Army has captured most of the areas, including Maungdaw township along the Bangladesh border.

