Bangladeshi expatriate killed in Oman fire

UNB, Dhaka
Sat Mar 16, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Mar 16, 2024 12:55 AM

A Bangladeshi expatriate was killed in a sofa factory fire in Al-Buraimi, Oman, on Tuesday. 

The deceased was identified as Hossain Miyaji, 22, son of Abdus Salam of Nizmehar Village in Chandpur's Shahrasti municipality.

He was one of the victims of the fire that broke out in a sofa factory following a gas cylinder explosion early Tuesday.

Family members urged the government to bring his body back to the country.

Mizanur Rahman, ward councillor of the municipality, said that all necessary steps will be taken to bring his body home.

He went to Oman in 2019.

push notification