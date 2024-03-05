Bangladeshi couple shot dead in South Africa

A Bangladeshi couple were shot dead in South Africa's Johannesburg Sunday evening.

The deceased were identified as Md Mohin Bhuiyan, 32, and his wife Runa Akhter, 25, of North Manikpur village in ward 4 of Arjuntala union under Noakhali's Senbagh upazila.

Abdul Jabbar, member of Arjuntala Union Parishad, confirmed news of the deaths to The Daily Star, quoting Mohin's brother.

According to him, armed criminals shot Mohin and his pregnant wife in Johannesburg. Both of them died on the spot.

Later the locals took them to a nearby hospital where the doctor declared them dead. Their two children survived the incident.

"The two younger brothers of the deceased in South Africa reported the matter to their family members back home in Noakhali on Sunday. We don't know anything more than that," he added.

Md Mofiz Bhuiyan, younger brother of Mohin, said, "My elder brother first migrated to South Africa in 2008. Then he took his wife six years ago."

The family of the deceased sought help from the government to bring the bodies back to the country.

Senbagh Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Jisan bin Majed said, "I heard the news. I will visit the house of the deceased. The upazila administration will assist in bringing their bodies back to the country and the burial."