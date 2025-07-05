Bangladesh seeks details of 36 nationals held in Malaysia over militancy links

Five face charges, while others are under probe or awaiting deportation

Bangladesh has formally requested the identities and case details of 36 Bangladeshi nationals recently arrested in Malaysia for their alleged involvement in a radical militant movement.

"The government of Bangladesh is closely monitoring the developments, and the Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur is in close communication with the relevant Malaysian authorities," the foreign ministry said in a statement today.

"The Bangladesh High Commission will extend necessary support to the expatriate Bangladeshis wherever needed," it added.

Malaysian authorities last week announced the arrest of 36 Bangladeshis in a series of security operations targeting suspected militant networks.

Following the announcement, the Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur promptly engaged with Malaysian authorities and submitted a formal request for the identities of the detainees and details of the allegations against them.

According to the foreign ministry, "Of the arrested/detained individuals, formal charges have been filed against 5 in Malaysian courts. The rest are in the process of either further investigation or deportation."