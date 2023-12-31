Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Sun Dec 31, 2023 12:08 PM
Last update on: Sun Dec 31, 2023 12:11 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Bangladesh Bank cyber heist: CID takes 76th date to end probe

Star Digital Report
Sun Dec 31, 2023 12:08 PM Last update on: Sun Dec 31, 2023 12:11 PM
File photo

A Dhaka court today again asked Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to submit the probe report in the Bangladesh Bank cyber heist case by February 25.

Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury passed the order after Raihan Uddin Khan, additional superintendent of police and also investigation officer of the case, failed to submit the probe report by today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

CID has now taken 76 dates to complete its probe into the case filed over the heist of $101 million from Bangladesh Bank's account with Federal Reserve Bank of New York in February 2016.

At least $81 million was transferred to the accounts in Manila-based RCBC, from where it disappeared into the casinos of Philippines.

Bangladesh Bank Deputy Director (accounts and budgeting) Zobayer Bin Huda filed the case with Motijheel Police Station on March 15, 2016.

So far, Bangladesh retrieved $15 million from RCBC and recovered another $20 million sent to a bank in Sri Lanka.

On February 1 last year, Bangladesh Bank sued Rizal Bank in US court in order to recover $66m of stolen funds.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
ড. ইউনূস
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

ড. ইউনূসের শ্রম আইন লঙ্ঘন মামলার রায় আজ দুপুরে

গত ২৪ ডিসেম্বর রাত সাড়ে ৮টার দিকে আসামিপক্ষ ও রাষ্ট্রপক্ষের শেষ যুক্তিতর্ক শোনার পর এই তারিখ ধার্য করেন ঢাকার তৃতীয় শ্রম আদালতের চেয়ারম্যান শেখ মেরিনা সুলতানা।

৫০ মিনিট আগে
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

৬০-৮০ ভাগ ভোট না আসলে স্যাংশন আসবে: শাহজাহান ওমর

১০ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification