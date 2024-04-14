Bandarban bank robberies: 4 more sent to jail

Four persons were sent to jail after they were produced before court shown arrested in connection with the bank robberies and looting of money and weapons in Ruma and Thanchi upazilas of Bandarban, on April 14, 2024. Photo: Collected

A Bandarban court today sent four persons to jail after they were produced before it shown arrested in connection with the bank robberies and looting of money and weapons in Ruma and Thanchi upazilas.

Judge ASM Emran of Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court of Bandarban passed the order this afternoon, confirmed Biswajit Singh, general record officer (GRO) of the court.

The arrestees are Lal Raubat Bawm Prakash Apple, 27; Lal Lom Khar Bawm Prakash Alam, 31; Mithusel Bawm Prakash Amang, 25; and Lal Ruat Lian Bawm, 38.

The four were arrested yesterday for their suspected involvement in the bank robberies, attacks on police and government officials, and looting of money and weapons on April 3.

With them, a total of 62 people have so far been sent to jail in this connection, including 57 suspected members of Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF), and one car driver.