A band of muggers

5 of a gang held; DB says they were all human haulier drivers

A group of former human-haulier drivers, who came to know each other during "after work hangouts", initially entered the world of crime five years back when they began snatching cell phones in and around the Moghbazar area.

They gradually escalated their activities, targeting motorbikes, private cars and pick-up vans.

The police's Detective Branch (DB) disclosed the findings following the arrest of five members of the gang from the capital's Khilgaon area on Saturday.

The arrestees are Md Rana, 30, the ringleader, Md Bishal, 23, Md Rubel, 22, Md Rabbi, 22, and Nayan Islam, 24.

Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner (Detective Branch) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said they have recovered a private car, a pickup van, four motorbikes, four sets of knives, a rod, and a blade from their possession.

Detectives arrested the five while conducting a shadow investigation into a robbery case filed with the Kalabagan Police Station on December 18.

According to the complaints, private car driver Sree Kajal Chandra Mahanta was on his way home after taking gas from the Titipara CNG pump around 2:30am on December 14.

When the car reached the Panthapath signal, a person intercepted it and informed the driver that he had an urgent patient in Savar and needed to go immediately. Then a fare of Tk 900 was fixed for the journey and four people boarded the car.

When the car reached Hemayetpur, one of the passengers held a knife to the driver's neck and tied his hands and legs. Another passenger then drove the car to Gazipur and pushed the driver off the vehicle after taking the personal number of the car owner.

Hours after the robbery, the robbers called the car owner around 6:30pm on the day and asked him to pay Tk 50,000 to a mobile financial service number to get the car back. The car owner paid the money but the robbers switched off the number soon after it, reads the complaint.

Rakibul Hasan Bhuiyan, assistant commissioner of DB police, told The Daily Star yesterday that the arrestees in interrogation informed that they snatched a pick-up van in Ashulia using the same technique in the next two days.

All the arrestees are accused in at least four cases.