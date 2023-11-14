Banani vandalism case: 10 BNP men jailed for 31 months

A Dhaka court today sentenced BNP's Dhaka North City Joint Convenor Abdul Alim Naki and nine other party men to two years and seven months in jail for vandalising vehicles, blasting crude bombs, and creating anarchy among people in Dhaka's Banani area in September 2018.

Nine others are Mehedi Hasan Mishu, Mizan Bepary, Mahabbat Ali Mollah, Aminul Islam Himel, Abdullah Al Mamun, Joynal Abedin, Rokon Sheikh, Giaus Uddin, and Shafiqul Islam.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Sheik Sadi handed down the sentence in their absence at the court.

Before that, the magistrate cancelled their bail and issued arrest warrants against them as they remained absent without taking any steps on their behalf.

The punishment of the fugitives will be effective from the day of their arrest or surrender, said the magistrate in his judgment.

Earlier the court recorded statements of six prosecution witnesses, including complainant of the case.

According to the case statement, a group of BNP leaders and activists led by Naki brought out a procession in the name of observing human chain in front of Prashad Trade Centre at Kemal Ataturk in Banani area on September 19, 2018. At one stage, they blasted crude bombs, vandalised crude bombs and created anarchy among the people.

Following the incident, Sub-inspector Milton Dutta filed a case against Naki and 48 others for their alleged involvement in committing such offences.

After an investigation, police pressed charges against Naki and nine others on May 30, 2019.