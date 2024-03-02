Bailey Road Fire: Ovisruti's body to be handed over after DNA test

The body of journalist Ovisruti Shastri, a victim of Bailey Road fire, will be handed over after conducting a DNA test, said police.

"Doctors have conducted an autopsy and collected DNA samples. We will collect DNA samples from those claiming her body," said Shah Mohammad Akhtarul Islam, additional deputy commissioner of Ramna Division.

Police and other stakeholders, including district administration, will take decisions regarding the handover over the body after DNA matching and considering all legal issues, he said.

Ovisruti, a staff correspondent of The Report, is among the 46 victims of the fire at Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall on Bailey Road on Thursday night.

Her body was not burnt and she died from suffocation.

However, confusion rose over the identification of her body after one Shahburul Alam Sabuj from Bangram village in Kushtia's Khoksha upazila claimed that Ovisruti was her eldest daughter and her real name is Bristy Khatun.

The authorities then used her fingerprints to check details in the NID database where her name was found to be registered as Bristy Khatun.

The neighbours, relatives, local representatives and schoolteachers of Ovisruti in Kushtia also confirmed that she was born and brought up in the village and stayed there until she got admission at Eden Mohila College in Dhaka.

However, she mentioned her name in her Curriculum Vitae, submitted to her office, Ovisruti Shastri, daughter of Avirup Shastri and Aparna Shastri. She mentioned Sanatan (Hindu) as her religion.

Talking to reporters at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, Sabuj on Friday said Bristy is a student of Philosophy department at Eden Mohila College.

She is Muslim but had friends from Hindu religion with whom she used to visit temples, he said.

Talking to reporters, Utpal Saha, president of Ramna Kali Temple management committee, said Ovisruti told them that she hailed from Varanasi in India and travelled to Kushtia after the death of her parents.

"She told us that she was forced to come to Kushtia where a family adopted her... She used to visit the [Ramna Kali Temple] temple frequently and perform rituals," he said.

Bristy had two younger sisters named Jharna and Barsha. During a visit to their house by a correspondent today, it was seen that there was a crowd there.

Talking to this reporter, the victim's mother Beauty Begum said, "My daughter was born in this house. She visited home five months ago."

Her classmate and neighbour Mohammad Limon Hossain said they grew up together since childhood.

Shafiquzzaman Jamir, the headteacher of Bangram Secondary School, said Bristy Khatun was a student of his school and completed SSC in 2015.