Bailey Road fire: HC seeks info on detained labourers

The High Court today wanted to know the details, including names and addresses, of the labourers detained in connection with the fire incident in Dhaka's Bailey Road area that killed 46 people and injured many others.

In response to a writ petition, the court ordered the inspector general of police to submit a report with detailed information before it in 30 days.

The HC also issued a rule asking authorities concerned of the government to explain why the action of detaining labourers in connection with the Bailey Road fire incident should not be declared illegal.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the order and rule following a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer MR Sobhan and Fatema S Chowdhury seeking necessary directives to this effect.

They submitted the petition as a public interest litigation, saying that around 800 innocent labourers were detained in connection with the incident in "violation of their fundamental rights".

On the night of February 29, a fire broke out at the Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall on Bailey Road, leaving 46 people dead. The building housed several restaurants.