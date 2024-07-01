Aziz Mohammad Bhai acquitted in narcotics case

A Dhaka court has acquitted film producer and businessman Aziz Mohammad Bhai from a narcotics case.

Judge Md Tasruzzaman of the Dhaka Joint Metropolitan Sessions Court on June 13 delivered the verdict in-absentia, said a staffer of the court.

The court also handed out 15-year imprisonment each for Nabin Mandal and Mohammad Parvez, caretakers of Aziz Mohammad Bhai's buildings.

On May 9, a Dhaka tribunal sentenced Aziz Mohammad Bhai and two others to life imprisonment in the case filed over the murder of actor Sohel Chowdhury in 1998.

On October 27 of 2019, the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) raided the house of Aziz Mohammad Bhai in Dhaka's Gulshan-2 and seized foreign liquor and casino equipment.

The next day, SM Shamsul Kabir, an inspector of DNC, filed a case with Gulshan Police Station, accusing Nabin and Parvez.

In November last year, investigating officer Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, an inspector of DNC, submitted a charge sheet in the case before the court, accusing three people, including Aziz Mohammad Bhai.

On May 9 this year, the court framed charges against them.

Bottles of foreign liquor lined up in a cabinet. Photo: Palash Khan

Fazlur Rahman, DNC additional director who led the drive, the seized items include 390 bottles of foreign liquor, 24 cans of beer, and 200gm of marijuana, along with some valuables.

Nabin told The Daily Star that he has been working as a caretaker of the house for the last seven years, but he had never seen Aziz Mohammad Bhai.

Meanwhile, Parvez said he was in charge of taking care of the third floor, but has never entered the room in which the liquor was found.