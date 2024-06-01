Aziz Ahmed - Decision on probing graft allegations soon: ACC

The Anti-Corruption Commis-sion will soon decide whether it will launch an investigation into the corruption allegations against former army chief Aziz Ahmed.

In a meeting on Thursday, the ACC reviewed the petition filed by a Supreme Court lawyer and asked its Scrutiny Committee to look into the allegations against Aziz.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, ACC Chairman Mohammad Moinuddin Abdullah said the Scrutiny Committee was instructed to verify whether the allegations against General (retd) Aziz fall within the jurisdiction of the commission as per its laws and regulations.

"After the examination, the committee will submit a report to the commission. A decision on the investigation will then be made based on the report," he said.

On Wednesday, SC lawyer Salah Uddin Reagan filed the petition with the anti-graft watchdog seeking probe into the alleged corruption by the former army chief.

In the petition, the lawyer said the US sanctions on corruption charges and subsequent reports in national newspapers have tarnished the image of Bangladesh and its army, both nationally and internationally.

On May 21, the US imposed sanctions on Aziz and his immediate family members for what it said was his involvement in significant corruption.

The lawyer said the actions of Aziz contributed to the undermining of Bangladesh's democratic institutions and the public's faith in public institutions and processes.

Aziz had been the chief of army staff from June 2018 to June 2021. Before that, he led Border Guard Bangladesh for four years from 2012.