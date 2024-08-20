Azim murder: West Bengal CID submits charge sheet

The Criminal Investigation Department of West Bengal has submitted a charge sheet in the murder case of former Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar who was killed in Kolkata in May.

The 1,200-page charge sheet was placed before a Barasat court on Saturday, reported Anadabazar Patrika.

According to CID sources, Jihad Hawlader and Mohammad Siam, who allegedly dismembered the body after the murder, have been named in the charge sheet.

Jihad is in Kolkata police custody since the murder while Siam has reportedly fled to Nepal.

However, nothing was said about the motive for the murder.

CID sources said the motive cannot be disclosed now as the investigation is yet to be complete. Besides, the main accused in the case is yet to be cross-examined, they added.

According to West Bengal CID sources, Azim's close friend Akhtaruzzaman Shaheen, a US citizen, is the main accused in the crime. He has fled to the US after the murder.

Akhtaruzzaman allegedly paid Rs 5 crore to the suspects involved in the crime.

Lawmaker Azim went to Kolkata on May 12. Nine days later, India and Bangladesh police said he was murdered at a Kolkata flat.

Police suspect that political rivalry and a feud over gold smuggling may have played key roles behind the murder of the Jhenaidah-4 lawmaker.