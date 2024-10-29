Crime & Justice
UNB, Dhaka
Tue Oct 29, 2024 02:05 AM
Last update on: Tue Oct 29, 2024 02:12 AM

‘Aynaghar’: Commission working to find out those involved

UNB, Dhaka
Photo: BSS

Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad Majumder yesterday said the relevant commission is looking into who were specifically involved in torturing people, keeping them confined to "Aynaghars" or secret prisons.

"There are many involved in torturing people. The commission will look into who are specifically involved," he told reporters, adding that no specific force is identified or no specific individual is made responsible.

The interim government made it clear that whoever is involved will be brought to justice, Azad said while responding to a question at a media briefing at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.

"The government has this commitment," he added.

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said a panel (commission) is working to know how many Aynaghars were there in the country and once the commission submits its report, the overall scenario will come to light.

"You will get a complete picture once the commission submits its report," he said.

In August last week, the government formed a five-member inquiry commission to identify and find the people who were forcibly disappeared by various intelligence and law enforcement agencies between January 1, 2010 and August 5, 2024.

