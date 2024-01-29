Ayan’s Death: Father files GD over death threat

The father of Ayan Ahmed, a five-year-old child who died following a botched surgery at the United Medical College Hospital in Satarkul, filed a general diary (GD) with Shahbagh Police Station yesterday, alleging that he received a threat.

In the GD, Shamim said six to seven unidentified persons threatened him to withdraw the case that he filed against two doctors and several unnamed staffers of the hospital.

The unidentified individuals also threatened to kill him, he said, adding that the individuals approached him at the shrine as he was coming out of the High Court after attending a hearing related to his son's death.

He further alleged earlier on Thursday that he received a similar threat from three unidentified persons near the HC premises.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Shamim said he and his family members were frightened as police could not detain any of the accused yet.

Badda Police Station Officer-in-Charge Yasin Gazi confirmed that no one was arrested as of yesterday in connection with the case filed by Shamim.

The case is under investigation, he added.

Confirming the filing of the GD, OC Mustazirur Rahman said the police were inquiring into Shamim's complaint of receiving threat.

After the incident at United Medical College Hospital in Satarkul on December 31, Ayan was later moved to United Hospital in Gulshan, where he died on January 7.

Following his son's death, Shamim filed a case with Badda Police Station on January 9, accusing two doctors, unnamed employees, staffers, and a director of the United Hospital and United Medical College Hospital.

The accused physicians are Saeed Sabbir Ahmed, an anesthesiologist, and Tasnuva Mahzabeen, a surgeon, of the medical college hospital.

On the same day, the Directorate General of Health Services formed a four-member committee to investigate the incident.