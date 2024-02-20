Ayaan's death: HC forms fresh probe body

The High Court today formed a five-member probe committee to find out the reasons behind the death of five-year-old Ayaan during circumcision at United Hospital, saying that the inquiry report submitted by Directorate General of Health Services over the incident is not "satisfactory".

The committee has been formed with Principal of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Professor ABM Maksudul Alam, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University's (BSMMU's) Professor Shashanka Kar Kumar Mondal, Dhaka University's teacher Sheikh Hafizur Rahman Karzon, Dhaka Shishu Hospital's Professor Aminur Rashid and assistant professor of National Institute of Preventive and Social Medicine Sathhi Dastidar.

The court asked the committee to submit a report before this court in 30 days.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah passed the order during hearing of a writ petition.

The HC also fixed March 20 for passing further order on the issue.

The writ petition was filed by Supreme Court lawyer ABM Shahjahan Akanda Masum and Ayaan's father Shamim Ahmed seeking necessary directives.

On January 29, the HC bench expressed grave dissatisfaction at the probe report submitted by DGHS on Ayaan's death on January 9, terming the report an "eyewash" and its recommendations "ridiculous".

"We are not physicians. But we have studied medical jurisprudence. It is understood that you [doctors concerned] had negligence. The probe report has been prepared without conducting any inquest. Such a huge dose of medicine, which has been used for carrying out his circumcision, is not usually needed for bypass surgery," the HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah said while hearing a petition.

"Why was his circumcision carried out so hurriedly even after the doctors learned that he had a bronchial asthma problem? They could have waited for some days to conduct his operation," the HC bench also said.

DGHS submitted the 14-page probe report through Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy before the HC bench in compliance with its January 15 order.

In the report, the probe body said Ayaan had normal bleeding because of his circumcision operation, and he might have a rib fracture because of the CPR (Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation).

The committee members are Prof Mohammad Shadul Alam, departmental head of paediatric surgery at Mugda Medical College Hospital; its Assistant Director Satyajit Kumar Saha, assistant professor (anesthesiology); and DGHS's Assistant Director, Dr Md Ali Hasan.

After the DAG read out some portions of the probe report before the HC bench, petitioner Shahjahan told the court that the probe report was manipulated.

He prayed to the HC to direct the authorities to form a judicial committee to conduct a fresh inquiry into Ayaan's death.