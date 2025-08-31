Awami League leader stabbed to death in Jashore

A ward-level Awami League leader was stabbed to death by unidentified assailants in Manirampur upazila of Jashore last night.

The deceased, Ashraful Islam, 42, was the general secretary of AL's Mobarakpur ward committee of Chaluhati union, Officer-in-Charge Bablur Rahman of Manirampur Police Station confirmed.

The incident occurred around 11:15pm in front of a tea stall near the Sawmill area of Rajgang Bazar, the OC said.

Quoting eyewitnesses, the OC said Ashraful was standing in Rajgang Bazar when a group of assailants suddenly attacked and stabbed him indiscriminately before fleeing the scene. Locals rushed to his aid and attempted to take him to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way.

Police later reached the scene and brought the situation under control. However, the motive behind the murder and the identity of those involved remain unclear.

The OC added that an investigation is underway, and police are working to arrest the perpetrators swiftly.

Earlier in May, the interim government has decided to ban all activities of the Awami League, including in cyberspace, under the Anti-Terrorism Act until the International Crimes Tribunal completes the trial of the party and its leaders.