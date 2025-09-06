Autorickshaw driver brutally mutilated in Shariatpur

Ramzan Mollah, 38, an autorickshaw driver, was brutally mutilated in Rupbabu's Hat area under Purba Naodoba union of Shariatpur's Jajira upazila earlier today.

According to police and eyewitnesses, Ramzan was intercepted around 11:30am while driving his autorickshaw. He was dragged into a bamboo grove behind the residence of Sumon Shikder, a man locals claim has long been involved in narcotics and gambling operations.

There, Ramzan was subjected to a horrific assault: his eyes were gouged out and burnt, and the tendons of his arms and legs were severed.

The attack is believed to have stemmed from suspicions that Ramzan was acting as a police informant.

Hearing his screams, villagers rushed to the scene, prompting the attackers to flee. One suspect, Shahjahan Samrat, was caught by locals and handed over to police.

Enraged by the brutality, residents later torched the home of Sumon Shikder.

Ramzan, son of Shafi Mollah of Dakshin Baiksha village, was initially taken to Jajira Upazila Health Complex and later transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

Padma Bridge South Police Station Officer-in-Charge Ahmed Parvez Selim confirmed the incident and said two suspects had been arrested. "Further legal steps are underway. We are investigating all leads, including Sumon Shikder's alleged involvement," he said.

From his hospital bed, Ramzan named his attackers: Sumon Shikder, Sohel Chaplashi, Sohel Chowkidar, Shahjahan Samrat, Bacchu Sumon, and others.

"I earn my living by driving an autorickshaw, and at times, police use my vehicle for night patrols. Because of this, Sumon believed I was working as a police informant. Enraged, he and his men carried out this brutal attack on me," he told reporters.

Witness Abul Hossain Shikder said, "We heard someone screaming in the bamboo grove around 10:00am. When we reached the spot, we saw Sumon Shikder and several others mercilessly beating Ramzan, leaving him bloodied. As soon as they noticed us, they fled, but we managed to catch Shahjahan and hand him over to the police."