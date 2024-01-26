Auto-rickshaw driver’s body recovered four days after he went missing

The body of a young autorickshaw driver was recovered from a garden in Noakhali's Begumganj upazila today, four days after he went missing.

The deceased was identified as Morshed Alam Mamun, 20, son of Kabir Hossain of Bakipur village of Rajganj union. He had been missing since Monday.

Begumganj Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Anwarul Islam confirmed this information to The Daily Star.

According to police, Mamun was last seen driving his battery-operated auto-rickshaw on Monday. His auto-rickshaw has not been found.

Mamun's family filed a general diary (GD) at Begumganj Model Police Station on Tuesday after failing to find him. A local woman found his partially decomposed body in the garden behind a house in Madhabpur village in Rajganj union this morning.

The body was recovered from the garden of the upazila around 12:00pm today and sent to the 250-bed Noakhali General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

"The body of the victim has minor injuries. Initially, it is believed that the auto-rickshaw driver was strangled to death, " said the OC.

The OC further said that details would emerge after the autopsy report and ongoing investigations.