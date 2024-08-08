August 5 violence: Death toll in Savar rises to 36

The death toll centring the violence on August 5, the day Sheikh Hasina resigned from office, rose to 36, according to hospital sources.

On that day, violent clashes between police-backed Awami League activists and protesters broke out.

Most of the deaths were caused by gunshot wounds, they said.

Yusuf, duty manager of Enam Medical College Hospital, said that 27-year-old Sadek succumbed to his bullet injuries while undergoing treatment yesterday.

With this, the authorities reported 16 deaths, including those brought dead there and who died in the hospital.

Gonoshasthaya Samaj Vittik Medical College Hospital in Ashulia reported 10 bullet-riddled bodies, including one unknown victim.

Earlier, Ashulia Women and Children Hospital confirmed the death of three people while another victim died in Habib Clinic in Ashulia.

The charred bodies of four people were found in front of Ashulia Police Station after the clashes during the resignation of Sheikh Hasina. Three of them were in a police van and the other on the street.

Two bodies were hanging from the footbridge in the Baipail area. Locals believe both of them were police personnel.