August 21 grenade attack cases: SC to deliver verdict on appeals tomorrow

Appeals challenge HC acquittal of Tarique Rahman, Lutfozzaman Babar and 47 others

The Supreme Court is set to deliver its verdict tomorrow on appeals against a High Court ruling that acquitted BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, former state minister Lutfozzaman Babar, and 47 others in two cases over the August 21 grenade attack.

The appeals have been listed as the first item for judgement in tomorrow's cause list of the Appellate Division.

On August 21, a six-member Appellate Division bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed fixed September 4 (tomorrow) for the verdict after concluding hearings on the appeals.

Defence lawyers SM Shahjahan and Mohammad Shishir Manir appeared for the accused, while Deputy Attorney General Abdullah Al Mahmud Masud represented the state.

On December 1 last year, the High Court acquitted all 49 accused, including Tarique and Babar, overturning trial court verdicts that had convicted and sentenced them for the grenade attack on an Awami League rally in 2004.

The acquittal followed hearings on death references and appeals filed by several convicts. The state later filed appeals with the Appellate Division seeking to overturn the High Court's decision.