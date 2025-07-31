Aug 21 grenade attack: SC resumes hearing on appeals against Tarique's acquittal

The mainstream opposition political parties on August 21, 2004 called dawn-to-dusk hartals on Aug 24 and 25 to protest the grenade attack on the Awami League (AL) rally in Dhaka. Photo: Star

The Supreme Court today resumed hearing on the state's appeals against the High Court verdict that acquitted BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, former state minister Lutfozzaman Babar, and 47 others in two cases linked to the August 21 grenade attack.

A full bench of the Appellate Division, led by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, began the hearing with Deputy Attorney General Abdullah Al Mahmud Masud placing arguments on behalf of the state.

Defence lawyers SM Shahjahan, Kayser Kamal, Advocate Md Maksud Ullah, and Mohammad Shishir Manir were present in the courtroom during the session.

Earlier, on June 2, the Appellate Division granted the state permission to file two separate appeals challenging the High Court's judgement in the cases.

On December 1 last year, the High Court acquitted all 49 accused, including Tarique and Babar, by scrapping the trial court verdicts that had convicted and sentenced them in connection with the grenade attack on an Awami League rally in2004.

The acquittal came following hearings on death references and appeals submitted by the convicts.

Subsequently, the state moved to appeal against the High Court decision, filing two separate petitions with the Appellate Division seeking its reversal.