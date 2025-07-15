Aug 21 grenade attack: SC to hear appeals against acquittal of Tarique, Babar on July 17

The Supreme Court today fixed Thursday (July 17) for hearing the appeals against the High Court verdict that acquitted BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, former state minister Lutfozzaman Babar, and others in two cases filed over the August 21 grenade attack.

A full bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed set the date after Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman and defence lawyer Zainul Abedin prayed for early hearing of the appeals.

On June 2, the Appellate Division allowed the state to move two separate appeals that challenged the HC verdict in the cases.

On December 1 last year, the HC acquitted all the 49 accused, including Tarique and Babar, scrapping the trial court verdicts that had earlier convicted and sentenced them in connection with the grenade attack on an Awami League rally in 2004.

The acquittal came following hearings on death references and appeals filed by several convicts.

Later the state filed two separate appeals with the Appellate Division seeking to overturn the HC decision.