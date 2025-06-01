Crime & Justice
Star Online Report
Sun Jun 1, 2025 08:33 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 1, 2025 10:18 PM

Aug 21 grenade attack: SC allows state to appeal acquittals of Tarique, Babar

Aug 21 grenade attack case appeal approved

The Supreme Court has allowed the state to file appeals challenging the High Court verdict that acquitted BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, former state minister Lutfozzaman Babar, and others in the August 21 grenade attack cases.

A six-member Appellate Division bench, led by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, passed the order today after hearing two state-filed leave to appeal petitions.

The apex court also set July 1 for the appeal hearings.

Additional Attorney General Abdul Jabbar Bhuiyan appeared for the state, while Advocates SM Shahjahan and Mohammad Shishir Manir represented the defence.

On December 1 last year, the High Court acquitted all 49 accused, including Tarique and Babar, overturning trial court verdicts that had convicted and sentenced them for the deadly 2004 grenade attack on an Awami League rally.

Following the acquittals, the state moved two petitions before the Appellate Division, seeking permission to appeal against the HC decision.

