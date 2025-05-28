Crime & Justice
Aug 21 grenade attack: SC adjourns hearing on leave to appeal petition until June 1

Prosecution completes their closing arguments on facts in the cases filed over the 21st August grenade attack in 2004 that left 24 Awami League leaders and activists killed and scores injured. Star file photo

The Supreme Court today adjourned until June 1 the hearing of two leave to appeal petitions filed by the state challenging the High Court verdict that acquitted BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, former state minister Lutfozzaman Babar, and others previously convicted in two cases over the August 21, 2004 grenade attack.

An Appellate Division bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, passed the adjournment order after concluding today's proceedings.

Additional Attorney General Abdul Jabbar Bhuiyan represented the state, while Advocate SM Shahjahan and Advocate Mohammad Shishir Manir appeared for the defence.

On December 1 last year, the High Court acquitted all 49 accused, including Tarique and Babar, scrapping the trial court verdicts that had earlier convicted and sentenced them in connection with the grenade attack on an Awami League rally.

The acquittal came following hearings on death references and appeals filed by several convicts.

In response, the state filed two separate leave to appeal petitions with the Appellate Division, seeking to overturn the High Court decision.

