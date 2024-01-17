Attendant arrested for 'raping' girl on train

A train attendant was arrested for raping a physically disabled teenager in the Lalmonirhat-bound Lalmoni Express train early today.

The arrestee, Akkas Ali, 30, was sent to jail in the afternoon following an order by Lalmonirhat Judicial Court, reports our correspondent quoting Officer-in-charge (OC) of Lalmonirhat Railway GRP Police Station Ferdous Ali.

The 13-year-old victim, who meant to go to Mymensingh, mistakenly boarded the Lalmoni Express from Joydebpur Railway Station, said Sub-inspector Ruhul Amin of the police station, also the plaintiff of the case.

Akkas Ali took the girl, who was travelling alone, to his room after finding that she did not have a ticket.

Around 4:00am, the passengers of the train heard the girl screaming and rescued her.

The passengers also beat up Akkas Ali and handed him over to the police.

"As the girl is a minor and no one was present with her, the police filed the case as plaintiff. Police will quickly file a charge sheet with the court against him," said OC Ferdous Ali.

Police took the victim to her family after necessary tests were carried out in the Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital in the afternoon, he added.