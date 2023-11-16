Attempts for sabotage over polls schedule thwarted: DMP

Dhaka Metropolitan Police today said police have successfully managed to thwart the attempts for widespread sabotage in the capital after the declaration of the election schedule.

Kh Mahid Uddin, additional commissioner (crime and operations) of the DMP, said this while addressing reporters .

Mahid Uddin said there were incidents of crude bomb explosions in several areas, but major incidents of destruction have been averted due to police vigilance.

The additional commissioner said police arrested eight individuals from the capital's Bhasantek with huge explosives materials yesterday. "The quantity of explosives recovered from the arrestees could have led to widespread violence if utilised," he said.

Besides, police also arrested three from the capital's Shahbagh area and one from Shah Ali in Mirpur.

DMP arranged the briefing to inform about the arrest of 12 persons with various explosive devices and crude bombs from different areas of the capital yesterday.

The arrestees are identified as Mahfuz Hossain Muna, Yashin, Md Farhad, Md Mahi, Aulad Hossain, Md Nashim, Amjad Ali Hossain, Tanveer Hossain, Nizam Uddin Jasim, Noor Mohammad Shikdar, Mohammad Bakhtiar Chowdhury alias Shaheen, and Md Rubel.

"The security measures required during the election will be carried out at different levels at different times. We will do the work that the Election Commission asks us to do. In addition, police will have a separate security program for each location that requires security," he said.

Mahid said, "Police are performing their duties in 30 places to prevent arsons in buses. There are around 500 small and big intersections in the capital."

Police cannot be present everywhere, he said, adding, "So, we are doing our duty in different places and different times."

When asked about source explosive materials, the additional commissioner said that those who want to collect the explosives, are collecting it taking risks.

"Even then we have banned the sale of petrol in containers or bottles. They collect various chemicals that are used in garments and mix the chemicals with various materials to create explosives," he explained.

But police are on alert and arresting the arsonists red-handed, he said.

When asked if there was any negligence from police in preventing arsons in parked buses, Mahid said, "There is no lacking in our efforts."

"There is not enough parking space for the number of vehicles in the city. As the vehicles are being parked in a scattered way, they (arsonists) are taking advantage of that," he added.