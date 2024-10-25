Crime & Justice
Court Correspondent
Fri Oct 25, 2024 01:52 AM
Last update on: Fri Oct 25, 2024 01:58 AM

Crime & Justice

Attempted Murder: Salman sent to jail after remand

Court Correspondent
Fri Oct 25, 2024 01:52 AM Last update on: Fri Oct 25, 2024 01:58 AM
readymade garment industry
Salman F Rahman. File photo

A Dhaka court yesterday sent Salman F Rahman, private industry and investment adviser to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, to jail on completion of his three-day remand in connection with an attempted murder case.

Dhaka Senior Judicial Magistrate Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order after Investigation Officer Omar Faruque, a sub-inspector of Dohar Police Station, produced him before the court with an appeal to confine him to jail until the investigation is completed.

On October 2, Salman was placed on a three-day remand after he was produced before another court with a seven-day remand appeal in the case.

