Attempted murder case: Addl SP Rafiqul placed on four-day remand

A Dhaka court today placed Rafiqul Islam, an additional superintendent of police, on a four-day remand in an attempted murder case.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Farjana Shakila Sumu Chowdhury passed the order after police produced him before the court with a five-day remand prayer in the case, said a court staffer.

Rafiqul, former officer-in-charge of Gulshan Police Station, was arrested from his residence in Dhaka's Wari area early today.

On October 4, Shoriful Islam Shawon, executive committee member of Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal, filed the case with Gulshan Police Station against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 110 others.

According to the case documents, with the goal of retaining power, the then Awami League government conspired to hold an election under its own government in 2014. In protest of the Awami League's conspiracy, BNP declared "March for Democracy" programme on December 29 of 2013.

In order to prevent BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia from joining the programme, the police that day parked five-six sand-laden trucks to block entries to the road leading to her Gulshan house. At one stage, they threw banned pepper spray on the BNP chief and its leaders and activists as an attempt to murder.