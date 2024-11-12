Attempt to topple govt: 39 BNP men relieved of charges

A Dhaka tribunal today relieved 39 BNP leaders and activists from a case filed over attempts to topple the elected government through subversive activities in Wari in September 2018.

Former DSCC ward councillors -- Mozammel Haque Mukta, Kazi Abul Bashar-- and Hamidur Rahman Hamid, a member of the executive committee of BNP, are among the accused in the case.

Judge Md Ibrahim Mia of the Dhaka First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court passed the order after their lawyers submitted petitions for discharging them from the case.

In the petitions, the lawyers said the charges brought against them were false, fabricated and vague. Moreover, their clients were implicated in the case just to harass them. So, their discharge petitions should be granted.

The prosecution did not oppose the petitions submitted for discharging the accused from the charges.

Upon hearing both the sides, the magistrate granted the petitions and discharged them from the charges.

According to the case statement, it was alleged that a group of leaders and activists gathered in front of Fakirchand Community Centre in the city's Wari area on September 10 of 2018. They have gathered there with an intention to carry out subversive activities for ousting the elected government.

Following the incident, Md Ashif Ul Ahmed, a sub-inspector of Wari Police Station, filed a case against Mukta, Bashar, Hamid and 88 others with Wari Police Station.

After an investigation, police pressed charges against 39 people, including Mukta, Hamid and Bashar, on April 25 of 2019.