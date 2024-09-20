Attacks on minority communities: At least 9 killed from Aug 4 to 20

Oikya Parishad says; more than 2,000 incidents of violence took place

At least 2,010 incidents of violence against minorities took place across the country from August 4 to 20, inter-religious group Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad said yesterday.

At least nine minority people were killed and four minority women were raped during the violent attacks,the Parishad said in a report revealed at a press conference at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU).

The organisation collected the data through its local representatives across the country, said Nirmal Rozario, one of the three presidents of the organisation.

A six-member central monitoring cell oversaw the data collection.

"We did not include any incidents of political violence in our report. Our report deals only with the attacks on minority people," Nirmal said, explaining the data in response to a question about the potential political link of the victims.

Earlier onSeptember 5, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus in an interview with PTI said the attacks on minorities in Bangladesh are more political than communal.

According to the Parishad report, 1,705 families were attacked in 68 district and metropolitan areas. Of them, 157 homes were also looted, vandalised, and set ablaze. Thirty-four of the victim families belong to indigenous communities. The attackers also grabbed land of some people.

"These families are now living a miserable life," Nirmal said.

Khulna division saw the highest 810 attacks. All four rape incidents also took place in this division. One of the rape victims is speech-impaired. Among the other divisions, Rajshahi saw 297 incidents, Rangpur 271 incidents, Mymensingh saw 224 incidents, Dhaka 160 incidents, Chattogram 100 incidents, Barishal 86 incidents and Sylhet 62 incidents, according to the report.

At least 69 places of worship, 915 houses, and 953 business establishments were vandalised, set ablaze, or looted. Another 21 business establishments were captured, and 38 people were physically tortured, it added.

Reading out the report, Nirmal said nearly 50,000 people belonging to minority communities have been affected by the attacks, and about 2 crore people of these communities are now living in fear.

He called for an independent and impartial investigation into these incidents under the supervision of the United Nations.

He also demanded an end to the ongoing violence, and the arrest and punishment of the perpetrators.

The Parishad will bring out processions and hold rallies at 4:00pm tomorrow across the country, including in Dhaka, to press home their demands.

At the briefing, the Parishad also placed an eight-point demand, including the enactment of a minority protection act, the formation of a national minority commission, and the establishment of a ministry for minorities.

The organisation also demanded a proportional representation of minorities in the government and parliament. It also sought a three-day holiday for the Hindus during Durga Puja, one day each for Buddhists during Buddha Purnima and for the Christians on Easter Sunday.