Attacks on hindus: Protests go on across country

Members of the Hindu community and others yesterday took to the streets in the capital and at least seven other districts to protest the attacks on their houses, shops and temples since the fall of the Awami League government.

In Dhaka, they blocked the Shahbagh intersection for the second consecutive day to press for an eight-point demand, including the formation of a minority protection commission.

Other demands include the formation of a separate ministry for minorities; the enactment and strict enforcement of laws to prevent all forms of attacks; and allocation of 10 percent of parliamentary seats for them.

The agitators began gathering at the intersection around 3:00pm and kept it blocked till 7:00pm.

They chanted slogans such as "Save the Hindus", "Why are my temples and homes being looted? We want answers", "Hindu persecution in independent Bangladesh must not go on", "Religion is for individuals, the state is for everyone", "Who are you, who am I? Bangalee, Bangalee", and "Ensure the safety of the Hindus".

Speaking at the programme, Shanti Ranjan Mondal, president of Bhakta Sangha Bangladesh, said, "Many people are waiting near the border for refuge in neighbouring countries. Arrangements need to be made so they can return home with dignity."

The demonstrators warned they would wage tougher programmes if immediate steps are not taken to stop the attacks on the Hindus.

Puja Rani Saha, from Joypurhat's Khetlal area, said, "Someone in Dhaka can't even comprehend the extent of the persecution the Hindus of our locality have been facing. We're citizens of this country, but we're always at the receiving end of the wrath during any unrest."

She said they came all the way to Dhaka to join the protests as their backs were now against the wall.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Jatiya Hindu Mohajote formed a human chain in front of the National Press Club to protest the attacks. They also demanded the reinstatement of reserved seats and a separate election to ensure the minorities' representation.

Bangladesh Sanatan Party, after a meeting at Dhaka Reporters Unity yesterday, issued a statement urging people to unite and come forward to stop the torture of minorities.

In Chattogram city, several thousand Hindus staged a sit-in at the Cheragi Pahar intersection, demanding the security of minorities.

They started gathering at the intersection from around 3:00pm and kept the intersection blocked for around three and a half hours.

Rinku Sharma, an assistant director of the Hindu Welfare Trust, said, "We [Muslims and Hindus] have been living together in the region for years as Bangalees. But some miscreants are trying to use religious identities to ruin that bond."

In Barishal city, members of the Hindu community held a rally in front of the Ashwini Kumar Hall under the banner of "Nipiron Birodhi Mancha".

Addressing the rally, Bhanu Lal Dey, president of the Mahanagar Puja Udjapan Parishad, said they have been sleepless from fear and are not getting any kind of assistance from the law enforcement agencies.

They later brought out a procession that paraded through different streets in the city.

In Natore, Hindus held a rally at the Kanaikhali Old Bus Stand. They said temples are being vandalised and looted as criminals are taking advantage of the absence of law and order.

Members of the Hindu community in Mymensingh also formed a human chain in front of the city's Firoz-Jahangir Chattar. They later brought out a procession under the banner of "Shocheton Sanatani Samaj".

In Shariatpur, a group of people formed a human chain, under the banner of "Bangladesh Jatiya Hindu Mohajote", near the district's Central Shaheed Minar.

In Narayanganj, hundreds of Hindus brought out a procession, demanding justice for the attacks.

In Kushtia, students brought out a procession and held a rally, urging people to resist any attempts to attack minorities or their religious establishments.

Bangladesh Hindu-Bouddha-Christian Oikya Parishad and Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishadon on Friday reported at least 205 attacks on members of minority communities in 52 districts since the fall of the Hasina-led government on August 5.