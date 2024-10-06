Attacking protesters in Cumilla: 3 dead AL leaders among those sued

Three Awami League leaders, who died at separate times between September 2022 and June this year, were accused in a case filed over attacking protesters during the student-led mass movement at Cumilla Sadar South upazila on August 4.

The deceased leaders are: Hazi Abdul Momin, forest and environment secretary of Cumilla Sadar South upazila Awami League; Kamal Uddin Mazumder, the agricultural secretary; and member Wahidur Rahman Farid.

The case, filed on October 2, also names AHM Mostafa Kamal's younger brother, former upazila chairman Golam Sarwar, and former chairman Abdul Hai Bablu as prime suspects.

In total, 96 leaders and activists of the Awami League have been accused.

The case was filed by Md Emran, coordinator of the students' movement against discrimination at Comilla University.

Abdul Momen, listed as accused number 33, died on June 24 after being hit by a train but has been charged with assault and creating unrest during the incident on August 4.

His son, Abu Sayeed, questioned the validity of the charges, telling The Daily Star, "My father died in June. How can he be implicated in the incident of August 4?"

Similarly, Kamal Uddin Mazumder, listed as accused number 27, died of a heart attack on July 11, 2023, his neighbour Aminul Islam said.

Accused number 55, Wahidur Rahman Farid, passed away from kidney disease in September 2022. His son, Farhad Hossain, said, "My father died a year ago, yet a case has been filed against him. This is unjust."

Billal Hossain, organising secretary of Sadar South Upazila Awami League, said, "Not only are three deceased Awami League leaders named, but there are also elderly individuals suffering from age-related issues, including expatriates in the UK and Canada, who have been accused in this case."

Complainant Md Emran told reporters, "The complaint is legitimate. The accused will be judged based on the investigation."

Rafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Sadar South Police Station, said, "A proper investigation will reveal the actual facts."