Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Mon Sep 23, 2024 06:36 PM
Last update on: Mon Sep 23, 2024 06:40 PM

Attacked with sharp weapons on Friday, man dies in Manikganj Sadar Hospital

A man, who was hacked over "pervious enmity" at Manikganj Sadar on Friday, died while undergoing treatment this morning.

The deceased, Ashraful Islam Palash, 33, is the son of Abdul Aziz of Kauakhola in Gangutia union of Dhaka's Dhamrai upazila. He was a private job holder living in Manikganj district town's Bandutia area with his wife and two children, said SM Aman Ullah, officer-in-charge of Manikganj Sadar Police Station.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

On September 20, two people named Shoab and Shakib called Palash at the Beutha Bridge around 8:00pm. They attacked him with sharp weapons, leaving him critically injured. Locals rescued him upon hearing screams and rushed him to Manikganj Sadar Hospital, said the OC, quoting locals.

The victim's brother Saiful Islam filed a case with the station this evening, accusing the aforementioned two and four or five unnamed individuals. Shoab and Shakib are currently absconding, the OC added.

