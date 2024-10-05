Attack on Students: JU teacher shown arrested

A teacher of Jahangirnagar University, who has been accused of inciting attacks on students during the mass protests on July 17, was shown arrested yesterday after students of Jagannath University detained him on JnU campus and handed him over to police the day before.

Farid Ahmad, a professor of philosophy department, was shown arrested in a case filed by a JU student, said Abu Bakar Siddique, officer-in-charge of Ashulia Police Station. He was produced before a court in the morning, he added.

Sajjadul Islam, a student of the English department at JU, filed the case on September 29.

According to the case statement, Farid was allegedly involved in inciting law enforcers and Chhatra League members to attack protesting students on JU campus on July 17.

Abu Bakar, a JnU student, said, "We identified him [Farid Ahmad] on our university campus on Thursday as the teacher incited the police for shooting at my brothers [students]. Out of respect for his position as a teacher, we immediately informed the officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station. Subsequently, a police team took him into custody."

Earlier on August 18, JU students declared Farid "persona non grata" on the campus.