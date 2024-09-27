Attack on student protesters: AL leader Abdul Jabbar arrested in Kafrul

Police arrested a local Awami League leader, Abdul Jabbar, in connection with an attack on students during the anti-discrimination movement in Kafrul area.

A team of Kafrul police arrested him from in Dhaka's Senpara Parbat area last night, Jahangir Kabir, assistant commissioner (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said today.

He was arrested in a case filed with Kafrul Police Station by one Rubel Hossain, uncle of Mobarak Hossain, who was injured in the violent attack by AL men on July 19, the police official said.

According to the case statement, Mobarak was heading to his uncle's house in Senpara Parbat area when students and locals were protesting in the area.

Suddenly, AL leaders and activists launched an attack on the protesters and opened fire.

Mobarak was critically injured in the gunfire and was first taken to a private hospital in Pallabi and later transferred to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedic Rehabilitation.

Later, Rubel filed a case with Kafrul Police Station on September 16 against 107 named and 150 unidentified people.

After reviewing CCTV footage from the area, police identified Abdul Jabbar as one of the key attackers, Jahangir added.