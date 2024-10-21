Attack on protesting students: Sunamganj’s ex-MP on 2-day remand

A Sunamganj court today granted a two-day remand for Muhibur Rahman Manik, former lawmaker of Sunamganj-5 constituency, in a case filed in connection with attacking students on August 4 during the anti-discrimination students' movement.

Judge of Sunamganj Senior Judicial Magistrate Court-1 Nirjan Kumar Mitra passed the order, said Ahmed Ullah Bhuiyan, court inspector of Sunamganj District Police.

In the same case, former upazila chairman of Tahirpur Aftab Uddin and Jubo League leader Regan Ahmed were placed on a one-day remand.

Besides, police are given permission to interrogate 30 other arrested AL leaders and activists at the jail gate.

The brother of an injured protester filed a case against Manik and 98 others on September 2 over an attack on protesting students.

Manik was arrested by rapid Action Battalion on October 8 from Bashundhara in Dhaka.