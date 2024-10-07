Attack on protesters: Three dead AL leaders among the accused

Three Awami League leaders, who died between September 2022 and June this year, were accused in a case filed over the attack on protesters during the student-led mass movement in Cumilla Sadar South upazila on August 4.

The deceased leaders are Hazi Abdul Momin, Kamal Uddin Mazumder, and Wahidur Rahman Farid. They were Cumilla Sadar South upazila unit AL's forest and environment secretary, agricultural secretary, and member, respectively.

The case, filed on October 2, also names AHM Mustafa Kamal's younger brother and former upazila chairman Golam Sarwar and former upazila vice chairman Abdul Hai Bablu as prime suspects.

In total, 96 leaders and activists of the Awami League have been accused in the case.

The case was filed by Md Emran, coordinator of the anti-discrimination student movement at Comilla University.

Abdul Momen, listed as accused number 33, died on June 24 after being hit by a train. However, the deceased has been charged with assault and creating unrest during the incident on August 4

His son, Abu Sayeed, questioned the validity of the charges, telling The Daily Star, "My father died in June. How could he be implicated in the incident of August 4?"

Similarly, Kamal Uddin Mazumder, listed as accused number 27, died of a heart attack on July 11, 2023, his neighbour Aminul Islam said.

Accused number 55, Wahidur Rahman Farid, passed away from kidney disease in September 2022. His son, Farhad Hossain, said, "My father died a year ago, yet a case has been filed against him. This is absolutely ridiculous."

Billal Hossain, organising secretary of Sadar South Upazila Awami League, said, "Not only these three deceased Awami League leaders, but elderly individuals with old-age complications and expatriates living in the UK and Canada, have also been accused in this case."

Contacted, complainant Md Emran told reporters, "The complaint is legitimate. The accused will be judged based on the investigation."

Rafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Sadar South Police Station, said, "A proper investigation will reveal the facts."