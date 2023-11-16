Attack on police van leaves 4 cops injured

At least four policemen were injured in an attack on a police patrol team in Sapura area of Rajshahi last night.

According to the eyewitnesses, a procession was brought out by Islami Chhatra Shibir leaders and activists at 8:00pm protesting the announcement of the 12th parliamentary elections schedule.

At the time, a police van tried to foil the procession when the Shibir leaders and activists threw stones at the van.

Suhrawardy Hossain, officer-in-charge of Boalia Model Police Station, said four policemen sustained injuries when some people hurled brickbats towards a police van.

One of them was admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital while the other three were discharged after primary treatment.