Attack on police station

Cops sue 30,000 in Araihazar

Police have sued 25,000-30,000 unnamed people in a case filed yesterday afternoon over vandalising, torching and looting Araihazar Police Station on August 5.

Sub-inspector Ripon Ahammed filed the case with Araihazar Police Station, said Ahsan Ullah, officer-in-charge of the station.

However, no one has been arrested so far.

According to case documents, after the fall of the former Awami League government, 25,000-30,000 people attacked the police station around 3:45pm on August 5. They vandalised and torched the station complex and looted firearms and ammunitions.

At least 21 police personnel were injured in the incident. Police were forced to open fire in self defense and managed to escape the station before taking shelter in a local mosque, states the case report.