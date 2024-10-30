Attack on police in Kushtia: Body of another missing cop recovered

The body of another assistant sub-inspector (ASI), who went missing in the Padma River during an attack on Sunday, was recovered this morning.

The deceased was identified as ASI Mukul Hossain, posted at Kumarkhali police station in Kushtia. He hailed from Kalachandpur near Meherpur, said Palash Kanti Nath, additional superintendent of Kushtia police.

The body was retrieved from the river at the Pabna-Nazirganj terminal around 8:00am, he added.

A case was filed naming eight people and 20 to 25 unnamed others with the concerned police station, he said, adding that no one has so far been arrested.

On Sunday, a police team accompanied by two UP members was on the way to Charsadipur area to arrest wanted criminals. Fishermen, who were catching hilsa flouting a government ban, allegedly attacked the cops and others forcing them to jump into the river to save their lives.

Though ASI Nazurl Islam and the UP members could swim ashore, two ASIs went missing.

Members of Kumarkhali Fire Service Station conducted a search drive on Monday but failed to trace the missing cops.

A diver team from Khulna joined the fire service members yesterday and recovered ASI Sadrul Hasan's body.