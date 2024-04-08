Attack on police: UP chairman, 8 others held over attempt to snatch AL man

Police arrested Majhira Union Parishad Chairman Md Nuruzzaman, also general secretary of Shajahanpur upazila unit Swechchhasebak League, and his eight associates over attacking police personnel on Saturday night.

Around 9:00pm, police picked up Mithun, general secretary of Aria union unit of the ruling Awami League youth wing, from Aria Bazar with two sharp weapons, Sudip Kumar Chakraborty, superintendent of Bogura police, told a press conference at his office yesterday.

Mithun, who is said to be Nuruzzaman's man, stands accused in at least seven to eight criminal cases, including murder, filed with Shajahanpur Police Station, the SP said.

After Mithun was taken to the police station, Nuruzzaman along with 100 associates entered the police station around 10:30pm and attempted to snatch Mithun. As the police tried to stop them, they attacked police personnel, including the officer-in-charge, said the SP.

On information that Nuruzzaman and around 200 of his supporters took position on the Dhaka-Bogura highway to create chaos, police went to the spot and drove them away. At this time, they threw brick chips at the police, leaving eight police personnel injured.

The injured took treatment at a local hospital, said the SP.

Police arrested Nuruzzaman, 40, and eight others from the spot and seized 36 motorcycles.

The eight arrestees are Saddam Hossain Robin, 40, Romzan Ali, 31, Saidur Rahman Khokon, 33, Borhan Uddin, 29, Sirajul Islam, 20, Aminul Islam, 26, Md Mitul, 26, and Wahabuzzaman Nayeem, 34.

After the arrest of Nuruzzaman, police raided his house and that of his manager Hasan Nazmul and recovered two foreign pistols, 15 bullets, two magazines, and three bottles of Phensedyl, said the SP.

Nazmul went into hiding.

A case was filed against Nuruzzaman and eight others over attacking police personnel. Two others were lodged against Nuruzzaman and Nazmul over the recovery of drugs and illegal firearms.

A local court sent Nuruzzaman and eight others to jail yesterday, said OC Shahiduzzaman of Shajahanpur Police Station.

At the briefing, SP Sudip Kumar said Nuruzzaman committed crimes using his political power.

According to police, Nuruzzaman is accused in nine criminal cases with Shajahanpur Police Station, and he was on bail in the cases.

Nuruzzaman was suspended from his chairman post last year over snatching tender papers of leasing government ponds in front of UNO and others at the upazila auditorium.

A case was filed in this connection, said police.

Ziaul Haque Jewel, president of Shajahanpur upazila unit Swechchhasebak League, and Sajedur Rahman Shahin, president of the organisation's Bogura district unit, neither responded to our phone calls nor to our text massages.