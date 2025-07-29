Attack over FB post: Hindu families living in fear in Rangpur’s Gangachara

Gangachara living in fear after attack over Facebook post

The Hindu community in Aldadpur village of Rangpur's Gangachara upazila is living in fear after several homes were vandalised by people protesting over an alleged Facebook post hurting religious sentiment.

Police said 12 houses were attacked while the locals put the number at 20 and the Upazila Nirbahi Officer at 15.

Army personnel and additional police have been deployed in the area to prevent further violence, said Al Emran, officer-in-charge of Gangachara Model Police Station.

According to locals and police, a teenager of the village allegedly uploaded a Facebook post deemed hurtful to religious sentiment.

Tensions had been rising since Saturday noon as the news spread, the OC said quoting locals.

A group of people vandalised some houses in the neighbourhood around 10:00pm that night, he added.

On information, police went there and arrested the youth on Saturday evening. Sub-inspector Shameem Ahmed has filed a case against him under the Cyber Security Act.

The accused was produced before a court on Sunday, after which he was sent to a juvenile correctional centre.

Around Sunday noon, several hundred people formed a human chain and staged demonstrations in the area, demanding his punishment. Many of them later marched towards the Hindu neighbourhood and vandalised some more houses, OC Al Emran said.

They were infuriated at the police resistance as well.

Speaking to The Daily Star on Sunday, the juvenile's father claimed his son did not upload any such post. "Rather, someone might have done this using a fake ID. It is a conspiracy."

Rabindra Chandra Roy, a resident of the area, said his house was vandalised and looted on Sunday afternoon.

"They took away my two cows and cash; they smashed chairs, tables and other furniture. We are panicking. I have sent two women and three children of my family to my relatives' home."

Subal Chandra Roy, another resident, said, "One of my cows and a goat were taken away. My furniture was broken. Police tried to stop them, but the attackers assaulted them too.

"I am staying alone in my house. I have sent the rest of my family to a relative's home."

The Daily Star yesterday spoke to at least six people whose houses were attacked.

Local union parishad member Paresh Chandra said the attackers vandalised about 20 houses and looted four cows, six goats, furniture, gold ornaments, and crops.

Contacted, Gangachara Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mahmud Hassan Mridha said 15 houses were attacked. "We, on behalf of the upazila administration, are trying to provide assistance to the victim families."

Asked, the OC Al Emran said police are investigating the incident.