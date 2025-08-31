Attack on Nur: There will be a judicial probe

Says govt; Gono Odhikar chief in ICU; CA talks to him over phone; protests spread countrywide

The government has pledged a judicial inquiry into the attack on Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur.

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam made the announcement while speaking to reporters on the premises of State Guest House Jamuna, the CA's official residence, yesterday.

Nur and five others suffered critical injuries after being beaten by police and army personnel in front of their office at the capital's Bijoy Nagar on Friday evening. The assault followed clashes between Gono Odhikar Parishad and Jatiya Party activists near the latter's Kakrail office.

Until the filing of this report around 11:00am, Nur remained in intensive care at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Shafiqul said Nur would receive all necessary treatment; he would be sent abroad if required. Others injured will also be given the best possible medical care, he added.

Earlier in the morning, in a statement issued by the Chief Adviser's Press Wing, the government strongly condemned the assault on Nur, calling it "an attack on the democratic spirit of the July uprising" and on "the nation's struggle for justice and accountability".

It promised a "thorough and impartial investigation" to ensure that no individual, regardless of position or influence, escapes accountability. "Justice will be delivered transparently and swiftly," it said, while urging unity among political and social forces to safeguard democratic gains.

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus spoke with Nur over the phone, assuring him of full government support. He enquired about his treatment and also conveyed sympathy to Nur's family and urged them to remain strong, the press wing said.

Doctors said Nur suffered a head injury, jaw and nose fractures, and minor internal bleeding. His face and eyes remain swollen with blood accumulation.

The former Ducsu VP was brought to the emergency ward around 11:20pm Friday and later shifted to the ICU, said Dr Mostak Ahmed, a resident surgeon at DMCH.

A medical board comprising specialists from neurosurgery, ENT, ophthalmology, and casualty departments has been formed.

"We do not think he needs surgery at the moment, but he is still not out of danger," Dr Mostak said.

The attack on Nur set off widespread condemnation and protests throughout the country.

Gono Odhikar Parishad activists yesterday rallied in the capital's Bijoy Nagar, placing three demands: banning the Jatiya Party within 48 hours, forming a committee immediately to investigate the attack, and the resignation of the home affairs adviser.

"We want justice," said General Secretary Rashed Khan.

In Rajshahi, a section of Rajshahi University students blocked the Dhaka–Rajshahi highway for nearly an hour from 11:30am, joined by around 50 students from different departments. The rally was addressed by Fahim Reza, former coordinator of Students Against Discrimination, and Al Shahriar Shuvo, general secretary of the Student Rights Council.

In Chattogram, protesters blocked Soloshohor Gate No. 2 from noon to 2:00pm, chanting slogans and setting tyres ablaze, halting traffic for nearly two hours.

In Tangail, demonstrators vandalised the Jatiya Party office near the police station before blocking the Dhaka–Tangail highway for about half an hour. "The situation is now calm, and additional police have been deployed," said Tanvir Ahmed, OC of Tangail Sadar Police Station.

In Munshiganj, 30-35 protesters blocked the Dhaka–Mawa Expressway for 15 minutes, while another group staged a procession in the town that ended at the press club. Speakers there demanded justice and called for the cancellation of Jatiya Party's registration with the Election Commission.

In Pabna, Gono Odhikar Parishad men blocked the Jamuna bridge west zone intersection in Sirajganj for nearly half an hour around 12:30pm. Hatikumrul Highway Police Station OC Ismail Hossain said they removed the demonstrators after a few minutes of the blockade.

Gono Odhikar Parishad activists also blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway at Chandana intersection in Gazipur's Basao for about one and a half hours from around 6:00pm.

They organised a torch procession and protest rally blocking the road in Gopalganj as well.

[Our correspondents in Chattogram, Rajshahi, Gazipur, Pabna, Tangail, Munshiganj and Gopalganj contributed to this report]