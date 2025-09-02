Attack on Nur: judicial probe body to be formed, gazette by tomorrow

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul says

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul today said a judicial probe committee is being formed comprising Justice Md Ali Reza over the recent attack on Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur and a gazette regarding this will be published by tomorrow.

Chief Adviser's Press Wing issued a press release in this regard today.

The committee will complete its investigation within 15 days, he added.

The law adviser made the announcement when Nur's wife and leaders of Gono Odhikar Parishad met Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus at the state guest house Jamuna, the release also said.

Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan and Housing and Public Works Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan were also present.

On August 29, Nur and five others sustained injuries after being beaten by police and army personnel. The assault followed clashes between Gono Odhikar Parishad and Jatiya Party activists near the latter's Kakrail office in Dhaka.